San Francisco (United States), 21/11/2022.- A view of Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, USA, 21 November 2022. Last week Twitter closed its offices and many employees resigned after Elon Musk gave staff a deadline to say if they were staying. Musk has ordered employees back to work to end the company's remote work policy, and more layoffs are expected this week. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO

Foto: EFE - JOHN G. MABANGLO