Crece el interés de los turistas por el sumo en Japón después de la pandemia

This picture taken on July 3, 2023 shows a foreign tourist (far R) wearing a costume as he tries to push a former sumo wrestler out of the ring at the Yokozuna Tonkatsu Dosukoi Tanaka restaurant in Tokyo. The restaurant opened last November, a month after pandemic-related entry restrictions were lifted, and thanks to word of mouth, it plays its sumo shows to sold-out crowds at lunch time. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP) / TO GO WITH STORY by Mathias CENA

Foto: AFP - YUICHI YAMAZAKI