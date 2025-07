¿Le gusta Orgullo y Prejuicio? Cinco destinos para sentirse dentro de la novela

Theresa Roche, who works as a Jane Austen tour guide, poses during an interview with AFP at the Royal Crescent in Bath, Somerset on February 14, 2025. Across the UK ballgowns are being stitched, bonnets brushed and tea rooms prepped as Britain prepares to celebrate the 250th birthday of beloved literary icon Jane Austen. Quite how the author born in the small Hampshire village of Steventon on December 16, 1775 has managed to entice and enchant readers for more than two centuries in an ever-changing world remains a mystery. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP)

