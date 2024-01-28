Travis Kelsey ha reaccionado a la última controversia en torno a Taylor Swift

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on January 30, 2023 shows Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles (L) on January 8, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and his brother Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. When the Kansas City Chiefs earned their place in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles it didn't take long for the game to be dubbed the "Kelce Bowl". On Sunday, February 12, 2023, Chiefs tight-end Travis and his older brother, Eagles center Jason, will become the first brothers to be on opposite sides in the NFL's title game and that angle has dominated much of the media build-up. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu and David Eulitt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)

Foto: AFP - TIM NWACHUKWU