¿Qué tiene que ver el covid-19 con los bosques y por qué hay que cuidarlos?

Forest in the area surrounding Calamar town, municipality of Calamar, Guaviare Department, Colombia. The 'buffer zoneí around Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia is being deforested at an alarming rate, due to land grabbing and cattle ranching, especially in areas newly ëopened upí as a result of the peace process. In the municipality of Calamar, Guaviare Department, WWF-Colombia is working with a group of local community leaders (known as ëenvironmental promotersí) with the aim of stopping this deforestation, protecting and restoring remaining forest, and helping provide alternative sustainable livelihoods to local people.