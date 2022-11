Biden anuncia una inversión de $100 millones de dólares para adaptación climática

Washington (Usa), 10/11/2022.- US President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a DNC post election event at the Howard Theater in Washington, DC, USA, 10 November 2022. Following the midterm elections President Biden said he will invite congressional leaders from both parties to the White House and that he is prepared to work with his Republican colleagues. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Foto: EFE - SHAWN THEW