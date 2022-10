Emisiones de CO2 de combustibles fósiles en 2022 aumentarán menos de lo esperado

🚨 NEW 🚨 Global CO2 emissions from energy are set to grow this year by close to 300 megatonnes – only a fraction of the almost 2 gigatonne rise in 2021



This defies expectations the global energy crisis would lead to a big jump in emissions



Read more ➡ https://t.co/ZG3wU7loOr pic.twitter.com/QZfFDQPRcY