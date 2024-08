San Diego (United States), 08/08/2024.- A panda named Yun Chuan, one of the two giant pandas being introduced to the public for the first time at the San Diego Zoo, in San Diego, California, USA, 08 August 2024. The pandas arrived at the zoo from China in June 2024 and are the first pandas to enter the United States in 21 years. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Foto: EFE - ALLISON DINNER