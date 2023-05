Primer panda nacido en Francia trasladado a China en julio

Young male panda Yuan Meng stands inside its enclosure at The Beauval Zoo in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France on April 28, 2023. - Yuan Meng, whose name means "Wish Fulfillment", was the first baby panda born in France on August 4, 2017 and will leave France for China on July 4, 2023 after a month of quarantine. The mother, nine-year-old Huan Huan and her male partner Yuan Zi arrived at Beauval zoo on January 2012 on a 10-year loan from China after intense, high-level negotiations between Paris and Beijing. Huan Huan (meaning "happy") and Yuan Zi ("chubby") are the only giant pandas living in France. (Photo by GUILLAUME SOUVANT / AFP)

Foto: AFP - GUILLAUME SOUVANT