Este fue el carro más vendido en Europa en mayo

Berlin (Germany), 14/03/2023.- A participant passes by an ID.Buzz Volkswagen car prior to the annual press conference of the automotive group Volkswagen at the Volkswagen Group Forum showroom in Berlin, Germany, 14 March 2023. Volkswagen hosted the company's annual press conference in Berlin. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

