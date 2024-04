Entre lluvias y ahorro de agua: Bogotá termina primer ciclo de racionamiento

Graphic Designer Clara Escobar carries buckets with drinking water in La Calera, near Bogota, April 10, 2024. A tanker truck delivers water on the steep streets of La Calera, a neighbour of the Colombian capital. For weeks now, this region considered rich in water resources has been experiencing unprecedented shortages due to the El Ni�o phenomenon and climate change. (Photo by Daniel MU�OZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - DANIEL MUNOZ