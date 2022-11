Bogotá recibe apoyo del Fondo de Ciudades Globales para Migrantes y Refugiados.

“With the support of the #GlobalCitiesFund, we are strengthening @Bogota's commitment to defend the rights of all residents—especially our youngest and newest residents—to access critical public services," said Mayor @ClaudiaLopez on #WorldCitiesDay. 🇨🇴

👉https://t.co/QmE1dSqXdd pic.twitter.com/H8HznNWYKd