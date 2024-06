Emergencia en Medellín: ¿cómo están las condiciones del TransMicable en Bogotá?

A "TransMiCable" cable car carriage passes above Ciudad Bolivar neighbourhood in Bogota on April 14, 2024. - Every Sunday, the "TransMiCable� cabins run through Ciudad Bolivar, one of Bogot�'s poorest neighbourhoods in the south of the Colombian capital, where daring tourists ride their cabins instead of the workers who use them every day. (Photo by Alejandro MARTINEZ / AFP)

Foto: AFP - ALEJANDRO MARTINEZ