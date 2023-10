Salud y derechos reproductivos: las brechas que sufren mujeres migrantes

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA - FEBRUARY 02: A protester wearing a Venezuelan cap takes part in a demonstration in favour of self proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido on February 2, 2019 in Bogota, Colombia. Venezuela's self-declared president and accepted by over 20 countries, Juan Guaido, called Venezuelans to the streets and demands the resignation of Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Juancho Torres/Getty Images)

Foto: Getty Images - Juancho Torres