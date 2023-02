Uaesp sanciona con más de $2.200 millones a operador de cementerios por incumplir contrato

Aerial picture showing workers of a funeral home carrying a coffin before the cremation of a victim of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, at the Serafin cemetery in Bogota, on July 17, 2020. The pandemic has killed at least 590,000 people worldwide, including more than 6,000 in Colombia, since it surfaced in China late last year and more than 13.8 million have been infected, according to an AFP tally at 1200 GMT on Friday based on official sources. / AFP / Raul ARBOLEDA

Foto: AFP - RAUL ARBOLEDA