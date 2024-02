Así va la nueva misión que quiere aterrizar en la Luna

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from launch pad LC-39A at the Kennedy Space Center with the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15, 2024. The IM-1 mission is part of NASA�s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program to understand more about the Moon�s surface ahead of the coming Artemis missions. Intuitive Machines' Odysseus lander would be the first US spacecraft to land on the moon in over 50 years. It is expected to land near the south pole of the moon on February 22. (Photo by Gregg Newton / AFP)

