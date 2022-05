Boeing repite el lanzamiento de su nave Starliner a la Estación Espacial Internacional

A new @Commercial_Crew spacecraft is safely in orbit, and expected to arrive at the @Space_Station in less than 24 hours.



Get a recap of today's launch of the @BoeingSpace #Starliner aboard a @ULALaunch rocket, and details on how to watch docking: https://t.co/EvfKtyl1De pic.twitter.com/DgJhjm3Bz9