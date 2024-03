China lanzó el satélite Queqiao-2 e inicia su exploración de la cara oculta de la Luna

[🔴China’s 12th launch in 2024] At UTC 00:31 March 20, Queqiao-2 lunar relay satellite was successfully launched by CZ8 Y3 rocket at Wenchang, Hainan. It’s also the 512th launch of Long March rocket family. HD by SpaceLens云上天镜:https://t.co/MwFBWw6hj6 pic.twitter.com/4rL73LfTg1