La NASA borra de su web el objetivo de llevar a la Luna a una mujer y una persona de color

TITUSVILLE (United States), 07/03/2025.- The Launch Vehicle Stage adapter of the Artemis II mission is being moved around the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center in Titusville, Florida, USA, 07 March 2025. According to NASA, Artemis II will send a crew of four astronauts on a journey around the Moon and bring them back safely, paving the way for future long-term human exploration missions to the lunar surface and eventually Mars. EFE/EPA/CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH

Foto: EFE - CRISTOBAL HERRERA-ULASHKEVICH