La “selfie” y la foto de la Tierra y la Luna juntas que tomó la misión solar india

Kolkata (India), 02/09/2023.- A live coverage shows Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s Aditya-L1 mission payloads blasting off from a launch pad aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) XL rocket, at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata, India, 02 September 2023. Aditya-L1, the first mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) dedicated to studying the Sun, was launched on 02 September from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota. EFE/EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Foto: EFE - PIYAL ADHIKARY