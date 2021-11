#DYK ➡️ The #DARTMission is a demonstration to determine if sending a spacecraft into the path of an asteroid in space could change its motion. This asteroid is of NO threat to Earth.



Weather is currently 90% favorable for liftoff on Nov. 24 at 1:21am ET: https://t.co/7eLTJWxv1z pic.twitter.com/CEiL4g1T3F