Satélites construidos por estudiantes esperan llegar al espacio esta semana

These student-built satellites are set to go to space tomorrow!



CubeSats from @UofAlabama, @NMSU, @UCBerkeley, and @NASA_Johnson are scheduled to lift off Feb. 5 on @Astra's ELaNa 41 mission—get the details: https://t.co/avzicYd9tX pic.twitter.com/22VFa5BQDW