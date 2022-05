El indígena misak que confrontó a Smurfit Kappa en Dublín

Pedro Belasco, leader of the Misak people, Columbia, travelled to Ireland and protested outside the hotel where the AGM of Smurfitt Kappa was taking place on Friday, April 29th, 2022, in Dublin. Pedro was protesting at damage by the multinational company to the local environment of the Misak people in Columbia, South America. (Stephen S T Bradley/AP Images for SumOfUs)

Foto: Stephen S T Bradley