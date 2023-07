Hay 52 comunidades afectadas por paro armado del ELN en Chocó

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 23, 2019, members of the Ernesto Che Guevara front, belonging to the National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas, patrols the river at the jungle, in Choco department in Colombia. The ELN guerrillas announced a ten-day ceasefire on May 16, 2022 to provide "tranquillity" during the first round of Colombia's presidential elections to be held on 29 May. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

