Hello to all of our new followers!! Thank you for joining us on our journey 💙💙 This promotional video is where it all began.. early July we sent this to everyone we know and crossed our fingers that someone would turn up to by some lemonade, cakes and other yummy goodies! We hoped to raise a few hundred pounds but instead thanks to the local community and some very generous contributions from local bakers we managed to raise thousands!!! A few months after our first event, the unthinkable happened... we received a donation from Hollywood superstar ANGELINA JOLIE 💙 The most compassionate, wholehearted humanitarian out there 😍💙 along with the sweetest note imaginable. She has helped us raise so much awareness towards the crisis in Yemen then we ever thought was possible when we first started. We just want to say thank you for liking our page and most of all for all the donations 🙏🏽💙 Please share our page if you haven’t already 💙💙 Oh and leave us a comment to say hi 👋 💙💙 #lemonaid #lemonaidboys #yemen #yemencrisis #angelinajolie