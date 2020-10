El blazer, el mejor aliado de la Reina Letizia

View this post on Instagram

{27 October 2020 • Tuesday} : Queen Letizia presided over the working meeting with the Spanish Committee of Representatives of Persons with Disabilities (CERMI), in which the difficulties of people with disabilities and their families are facing these days were discussed {Sede del CERMI Madrid, Spain}. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The CERMI is the Spanish umbrella organisation representing the interests of more than 3.8 million women and men with disabilities in Spain. The mission of CERMI is to guarantee equal opportunities of women and men with disabilities and to protect their human rights, ensuring they are fully included in society. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ✨⭐️⭐️⭐️✨ Queen Letizia's Outfit of the Day : 👗 : Jacket - Sandro Paris • Top - Hugo Boss • Trousers - Hugo Boss 🥿 : Hugo Boss 👜 : Carolina Herrera 💎 : Earrings - Chanel • 💍 - Karen Hallam