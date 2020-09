View this post on Instagram

I’m standing with the country’s leading civil rights organizations - including @ColorofChange, @ADL_National, and the @NAACP - who today have called on all users of Instagram and Facebook to protest the amplification of hate, racism, and the undermining of democracy on those platforms. I do use Instagram and Facebook, but I want it to be a force for good - not hate, violence, and disinformation. This should be an opportunity for Facebook to work with these organizations and the community at large to make it a better, safer platform for all. Please join me in not posting for 24 hours this Wednesday Sep 16. #StopHateforProfit #Instafreeze