Triunfo colombiano en Malasia: Juan Sebastián Molano ganó etapa en el Tour de Langkawi

Juan Sebastián Molano left it late to take the win on stage 2 of the #TourdeLangkawi. However, controversy has arisen after the Colombian appeared to shove another rider in the final few hundred metres of the stage.



Watch the race replay over on GCN+ 👉 https://t.co/8FSJcLLBw5 pic.twitter.com/HsEgzd3pgS