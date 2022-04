¿12 jugadores en cancha? Polémica en Alemania por partido de Bayern Múnich

Freiburg (Germany), 02/04/2022.- Bayern and Freiburg teams argue due to a controversial substitution during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and FC Bayern Munich in Freiburg, Germany, 02 April 2022. (Alemania) EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK CONDITIONS - ATTENTION: The DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Foto: RONALD WITTEK