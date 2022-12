Hay campeón en Bahamas: Viktor Hovland repite título en el Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 04: Viktor Hovland of Norway reacts after winning on the 18th green during the final round Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course on December 04, 2022 in Nassau, Bahamas. Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Mike Ehrmann / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Foto: Getty Images via AFP - MIKE EHRMANN