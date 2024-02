LeBron James y una épica remontada de más de 20 puntos con los Lakers: así fue, video

Luka Doncic tallied the 39th 30-PT triple-double of his career, passing LeBron James for third-most such games all-time.



Oscar Robertson – 106 (1,040 career games)

Russell Westbrook – 48 (1,150 career games)

Luka Doncic – 39 (381 career games)

LeBron James – 38 (1,472 career games)