Debilidad de la economía también impacta a los gigantes de la tecnología

(FILES) A file photo taken on October 28, 2021 and taken in Los Angeles shows a person using Facebook on a smartphone in front of a computer screen showing the META logo. - Facebook launches in France from February 15, 2022, its news feed reserved for journalistic content, Facebook News, it was announced by the American group Meta, owner of the social network on February 14, 2022. (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP)

