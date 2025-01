Microsoft investiga si la IA DeepSeek aprendió de OpenAI sin autorización

Geneva (Switzerland Schweiz Suisse), 28/01/2025.- The logo of Chinese startup DeepSeek on a computer screen, in Geneva, Switzerland, 28 January 2025. Shares in major tech firms plummeted following the growing popularity of Deepseek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app that offers comparable performance at a fraction of the cost of its rivals. (Suiza, Ginebra) EFE/EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

Foto: EFE - SALVATORE DI NOLFI