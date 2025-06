Shein enfrenta nueva denuncia por parte de asociaciones de consumidores en la UE

(FILES) A photo taken on April 16, 2025 shows the Chinese e-commerce company Shein app logo on a smartphone screen in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany. Around twenty european consumer watchdogs have lodged a complain to the European Commission against "contentious practices" by e-commerce company Shein. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Foto: AFP - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV