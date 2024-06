Estados Unidos sancionó a 12 directivos de la empresa rusa Kaspersky

(FILES) A view of the headquarters of Kaspersky Lab, Russia's leading antivirus software development company, in Moscow on October 25, 2017. - The United States on June 20, 2024 banned Russia-based cybersecurity firm Kaspersky from providing its popular anti-virus products in the country, the US Commerce Department announced. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)

Foto: AFP - KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV