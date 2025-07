Aranceles de Trump: países negocian a contrarreloj antes del 1º de agosto

JAKARTA (Indonesia), 16/07/2025.- Container ships are unloaded at the Tanjung Priok port, operated by the Indonesian state-owned PT Pelindo, in Jakarta, Indonesia, 16 July 2025. US government has reached a trade deal with Indonesia to lower the tariffs on Indonesian goods to 19 percent from previous 32 percent, following negotiations, according to Indonesian President Prabowo. EFE/EPA/BAGUS INDAHONO

Foto: EFE - BAGUS INDAHONO