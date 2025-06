Bancos centrales frenan ajustes entre guerras, aranceles y dudas económicas

WASHINGTON (United States), 15/05/2025.- Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell talks with participants prior to delivering opening remarks at the Thomas Laubach Research Conference in Washington, DC, USA, 15 May 2025. The Federal Reserve Board hosts the 2nd Thomas Laubach Research Conference on 15 and 16 May 2025. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Foto: EFE - SHAWN THEW