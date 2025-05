Colombia será parte de la Ruta de la Seda: lo que se firmó en China este martes

Beijing (China), 13/05/2025.- Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) shakes hands with Colombian President Gustavo Petro (R) after Xi’s speach during the opening ceremony of the Fourth Ministerial meeting of the Forum of China and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC) countries, in Beijing, China, 13 May 2025. EFE/EPA/ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES

Foto: EFE - ANDRES MARTINEZ CASARES