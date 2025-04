Colombia no debe escoger bando en la guerra de aranceles: embajador (e) de China

Magazines featuring front pages of US President Donald Trump (L) and China's President Xi Jinping (R) are displayed at a news stand in Beijing on April 6, 2017. The first summit between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will be of "great significance" for global peace, the two countries' top diplomats agreed ahead of the meeting. The two are to meet at Trump's Mar-a-Largo resort in Florida on April 6 and 7, as the two global powers look to smooth sometimes spiky relations. / AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI

