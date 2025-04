El impacto ya visible de los aranceles de Trump en la economía global

A container ship is seen at the port in Qingdao, in China's eastern Shandong province on April 15, 2025. China is expected to post first-quarter growth of around five percent on April 16, buoyed by exporters rushing to stave off higher US tariffs but still weighed by sluggish domestic consumption, analysts say. (Photo by AFP) / China OUT / CHINA OUT / CHINA OUT

Foto: AFP - STR