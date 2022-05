La OPEP+ mantendría plan de producción pese a sanciones a Rusia

The flag of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stands on a desk ahead of a news conference at the 175th Organization Of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meeting in Vienna, Austria, on Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are desperate to shore up oil prices after a slump of more than $20 a barrel since October. Photographer: Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg

Foto: STEFAN WERMUTH