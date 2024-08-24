Noticias

Opinión

Suscriptores

Estilo de vida

Marcas EE

EE Play

Newsletters

Servicios

Más

Contenido Patrocinado

Últimas Noticias

Política

Congreso a la mano

Judicial

Economía

Finanzas personales

Macroeconomía

Empresas

Emprendimiento y Liderazgo

Mundo

Elecciones Venezuela 2024

América

Europa

Más países

Bogotá

Entretenimiento

Música

Cine y TV

Gente

Horóscopo

Tarot de Mavé

Deportes

Copa América 2024

Fútbol Colombiano

Millonarios

Santa Fe

América de Cali

Atlético Nacional

Júnior

Otros equipos

Selección Colombia

Fútbol mundial

Ciclismo

Más deportes

Analistas

Colombia

Más regiones

Medellín

Cali

Barranquilla

Cartagena

Cundinamarca

El Magazín Cultural

La suma de las voces

Salud

Ambiente

Ruta a la COP16

BIBO

Fascículos BIBO

Premio BIBO

Encuentros por el Agua

Amazonas

Blog El Río

Investigación

Educación

Ciencia

Género y Diversidad

La Disidencia

Las Igualadas

Tecnología

Gadgets y Apps

Actualidad

Reportajes

Historias visuales

Colecciones

Podcast

Términos y condiciones Política de privacidad
Publicidad

Home

Economía
Macroeconomía
Lee este contenido exclusivo para suscriptores

Las tasas de interés van a bajar en EE.UU.: qué viene para la economía

El presidente de la Reserva Federal, Jerome Powell, indicó que llegó el momento de que la entidad recorte su tasa de política monetaria. ¿Qué motivó esta declaración y qué implicaciones tendría la decisión del banco central de EE.UU.?

Redacción Economía, con información de agencias
24 de agosto de 2024 - 05:00 p. m.
A magnifying glass is held over a 50 subject one dollar note sheet after being printed by an intaglio printing press in this arranged photograph at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Republican efforts to pass a fiscal year 2016 budget cleared another hurdle as the House named its members to a conference committee and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to do the same by the end of the week. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
A magnifying glass is held over a 50 subject one dollar note sheet after being printed by an intaglio printing press in this arranged photograph at the U.S. Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, April 14, 2015. Republican efforts to pass a fiscal year 2016 budget cleared another hurdle as the House named its members to a conference committee and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledged to do the same by the end of the week. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg
Foto: Bloomberg - Andrew Harrer

El presidente de la Reserva Federal (Fed, banco central) estadounidense, Jerome Powell, abrió la puerta este viernes a un primer recorte de tasas de interés en la próxima reunión del organismo en setiembre, una noticia largamente esperada por los mercados.

“Llegó el momento de un ajuste de política” monetaria, declaró Powell durante su tradicional discurso en la reunión de banqueros centrales de Jackson Hole (Wyoming). “La dirección es clara”, añadió.

Por Redacción Economía, con información de agencias

Temas recomendados:

Reserva Federal

Tasas de interés

Economía colombiana

Economía de Estados Unidos

PremiumEE

Jerome Powell

 

Pedro(4md13)Hace 1 hora
Muy buen artículo, necesitamos mas analistas en economía, que bajen siempre el lenguaje a tierra; de los terminos técnicos a la economía del ciudadano de a pie.
Pedro Juan Aristizábal Hoyos(86870)Hace 3 horas
La buena noticia va también para Colombia. Tenemos un gobierno que sabe y aplica una buena política monetaria y bajó la inflación en año y medio al 6.8% aproximado según el gerente Banco Repúblucaá
  • Pedro Juan Aristizábal Hoyos(86870)Hace 58 minutos
    No es del Dane Atenitas es del gerente del Banco de la Repúbica
  • Atenas(06773)Hace 1 hora
    Repito, este Pedroblablblabla q’ no conoce ni un cu….en materia económica, se alebresta xq’ el DANE prepara cifras amañadas pa el beneplácito del inmoral Petro, e ignorando la desaceleración de la economía como no ocurre en USA q’ tiene xq’ alegrarse al emitir tan trascendental decisión. Atenas.

 

Este portal es propiedad de Comunican S.A. y utiliza cookies. Si continúas navegando, consideramos que aceptas su uso, de acuerdo con esta política.
Aceptar