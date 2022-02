Mucho estudio, poca remuneración

A worker cuts a piece of fabric at the Touche factory in Medellin, Colombia, on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014. Touche designs and manufactures swimwear and lingerie for sale domestically and for export. Colombia's economy will grow by about 5 percent this year, with industry continuing a "process of slow recovery," central bank co-director Adolfo Meisel said earlier this month. Photographer: Mariana Greif Etchebehere/Bloomberg

Foto: Mariana Greif Etchebehere