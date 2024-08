Alain Delon fue enterrado en privado en su propiedad en Francia

(FILES) French actor Alain Delon reacts as he arrives to be awarded with an Honorary Palme d'Or at the 72nd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 19, 2019. French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88, his three children told AFP in a statement on August 18, 2024, following a battle with ill health. (Photo by Valery HACHE / AFP)

Foto: AFP - VALERY HACHE