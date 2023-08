Asociaciones latinas apoyan la huelga en la industria del cine y piden más representación

Los Angeles (United States), 07/08/2023.- SAG-AFTRA and WGA protestors hold up strike signs at the main gate to Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California, USA, 07 August 2023. Paramount Global is close to announcing the sale of its publisher Simon & Schuster, for the second time, to private investment giant KKR. (Protestas) EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

Foto: EFE - ALLISON DINNER