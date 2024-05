“Back to black”, la película que busca retratar a Amy Winehouse más allá de la tragedia

London (United Kingdom), 08/04/2024.- Fans stand behind the film's poster at the world premiere of 'Back to Black' at the Odeon Luxe in central London, Britain, 08 April 2024. The film tells the story of British singer-songwriter Amy Winehouse. (Cine, Reino Unido, Londres) EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Foto: EFE - TOLGA AKMEN