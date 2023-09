Biden aplaude el principio de acuerdo de los guionistas y la negociación que lo impulsó

Hollywood (United States), 25/09/2023.- US screenwriter Travis Adam Wright, supporting the Screen Actors Guild, walks with a homemade sign in front of Netflix in Hollywood, California, USA, 25 September 2023. The Writers Guild of America (WGA) reached a tentative agreement to end the writers strike in Los Angeles. EFE/EPA/DAVID SWANSON

