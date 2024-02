Dos Osos y la mejor dirección en Encounters para cine latinoamericano en la 74 Berlinale

Berlin (Germany), 24/02/2024.- Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias poses with his Silver Bear for Best Director for “Pepe” after the award ceremony during the 74th Berlin International Film Festival 'Berlinale' in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2024. (Cine, Alemania) EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Foto: EFE - CLEMENS BILAN