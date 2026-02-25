Ensayo: La actualidad de Tucídides

Inspirado en la historia de las batallas griegas, el profesor Gómez Albarello llama en este análisis a “apagar las llamas del fanatismo con cuyo ardor hemos visto a tantos congéneres cometer tantas acciones tan despiadadas”. Foto: Archivo Particular

Cada tanto uno encuentra planteamientos de este tipo: “tomemos al mundo tal cual es, no como quisiéramos que fuera”. Esta proposición suele ser un corolario de otra más fundamental según la cual “el mundo es así porque la naturaleza humana es así”. En otras palabras, el mundo en el que vivimos demanda ser visto con una gran dosis de realismo, fundado en el conocimiento de la “verdadera” naturaleza humana. (Recomendamos otro ensayo de Juan Gabriel Gómez Albarello, este sobre el futuro de Colombia).

Los anteriores planteamientos tienen un linaje muy ilustre. Al hacer la genealogía de este tipo de realismo, uno puede remontarse por lo menos hasta el historiador ateniense Tucídides cuya obra mantiene una enorme actualidad. En efecto, líderes políticos como Xi Jinping la han evocado con el fin de animar la búsqueda de una salida pacífica a la rivalidad existente entre las grandes potencias; más recientemente, en Davos, el primer ministro canadiense Mark Carney hizo referencia al descarnado discurso egoísta de los más fuertes vis-à-vis los más débiles, del cual hicieron gala los atenienses en Melos, tal y como aparece reportado en la Historia de la Guerra del Peloponeso.

Como ocurre con Maquiavelo, hay una abundante literatura acerca del realismo de Tucídides y su concepción de la naturaleza humana. Hay que tener mucho atrevimiento para decir algo nuevo en un tema tan estudiado. Sin embargo, la mayor conciencia que tenemos acerca del modo en el cual usamos el lenguaje para construir nuestro mundo social nos da herramientas para aproximarnos a preguntas muy antiguas con una mirada nueva.

Esta indagación no es meramente teórica sino también práctica. Aunque no pueda de ninguna manera reclamar haber resuelto algunas de las discusiones acerca de la interpretación de su obra, procuraré por lo menos proporcionar una mirada nueva acerca del problema de la naturaleza humana en Tucídides. Al mismo tiempo, derivaré implicaciones muy claras acerca de lo que esta misma obra puede enseñarnos en el contexto actual.

La premisa de mi análisis es que el lenguaje que usa Tucídides suele pensarnos más de lo que nosotros lo pensamos a él. Nuestros hábitos lingüísticos son hábitos de pensamiento que pueden darnos una visión distorsionada del objeto que tratamos de comprender. Esta distorsión puede ser incluso mayor en lenguas como la nuestra en las cuales el rastro de la acción humana se desdibuja en frases que podemos construir omitiendo el pronombre o echando mano de verbos reflexivos y transitivos en tercera persona.

La fuente principal de distorsión es, como trataré de mostrarlo a continuación, el propio texto de Tucídides. En este apretado espacio, concentraré mi atención en uno de los principales pasajes de su obra: la guerra civil en Corcira y su extensión a otras ciudades-estado griegas, tal y como él las describe y explica en el Libro Tercero de su Historia.

Quisiera comenzar esta indagación con base en la afirmación de Tucídides según la cual, mientras la naturaleza humana sea la misma, las calamidades que se abatieron sobre las ciudades-estado griegas seguirán ocurriendo. Palabras más, palabras menos, la tesis de Tucídides es que en la naturaleza humana hay elementos invariantes. No obstante, el propio historiador observa que sus manifestaciones serán más violentas o más benignas “según las variaciones de las circunstancias de cada caso.” En tiempos de paz y de prosperidad, la disposición de ánimo, tanto de las sociedades como de los individuos que las componen, suele ser mejor. Por el contrario, en tiempos de guerra, desprovistos del bienestar de la vida cotidiana, las sociedades y los individuos quedan expuestos a “situaciones de restrictiva necesidad.” Así, pues, no es que haya una naturaleza verdadera y otra meramente aparente – o, una misma revelada en la guerra, pero oculta en la paz. La naturaleza humana es la misma, pero moldeada de manera diferente según las circunstancias.

Hasta aquí no hay nada nuevo. Los pesimistas que encuentran una confirmación de su sombría y amarga disposición en la obra del historiador ateniense pueden conceder todo lo anterior y, sin embargo, insistir en que la naturaleza humana se manifestará siempre de manera violenta en todas las situaciones de imperiosa necesidad, como las guerras civiles. Conviene entonces volver a exponer la tesis de Tucídides en sus aspectos que podríamos llamar deterministas, para luego destacar todo lo contingente propio de la acción humana, que está en las antípodas de ese determinismo, y que ha quedado oscurecido por el lenguaje que este historiador usa en su obra.

La causa de todos los males que se abatieron sobre las ciudades-estado griegas, según Tucídides, fueron las pasiones que impulsaron a los hombres a tomar el poder por cualquier medio: la codicia y la ambición. Los líderes políticos recurrieron a la seducción que causaban sus programas a favor de la igualdad de derechos, i.e. democracia, o de una aristocracia moderada, para obtener una recompensa para ellos mismos, con el pretexto de servir a los intereses públicos. Como Atenas era la promotora de regímenes democráticos y Esparta la de regímenes oligárquicos, en cada ciudad-estado los líderes de cada bando invocaron el apoyo de la potencia que les era afín para provocar un cambio político.

Si estas potencias no hubiesen estado en guerra, esos líderes no se hubieran atrevido a tanto. Sin embargo, desatada la confrontación entre la potencia naval de Atenas y la potencia terrestre de Esparta, los líderes de cada bando obtuvieron el apoyo de tropas adicionales para romper la resistencia de sus oponentes, favorecer a su propio partido y obtener su propio beneficio. Bajo este amparo protector, y respaldados por el celo fanático de sus seguidores, las partes contendientes cometieron toda suerte de transgresiones las cuales, en lugar de ser objeto de censura, se convirtieron en motivo de renombre. Al mismo tiempo, el antiguo modo de ser franco y genuino, desapareció víctima del escarnio. Al final, terminaron por prevalecer no los más inteligentes sino los más mediocres.

En las diferentes traducciones que consulté, encontramos en el texto de Tucídides referencias a la guerra civil (otras traducciones posibles de stasis podrían ser sedición o conflicto violento) como si fuera un sujeto o mencionada en tercera persona, de un modo que no difiere mucho del texto original. Cabe observar que es el propio historiador ateniense quien la presenta como si fuera una plaga, una epidemia, cuyos efectos no son sólo devastadores sino también inexorables. El propio Tucídides la antropomorfizó llamándola “maestra severa” y la hizo responsable de modelar el carácter de la gente. Con un lenguaje que deshace los rastros de la escogencia entre cursos de acción diversos, Tucídides observa que los lazos de sangre llegaron a ser más débiles que los del partido y que los votos de lealtad dependieron de la complicidad en un crimen, no de la invocación a leyes sagradas. Si bien la existencia de alternativas puede entreverse en la observación de que los juramentos eran obligatorios, mientras las partes no tuvieran otra opción o el poder para romperlos, en un pasaje posterior el autor de la Historia retoma el lenguaje impersonal para decir que las promesas dejaron de ser obligatorias y ya no servían de medio para asegurar la reconciliación entre las partes.

Tucídides describe lo que ocurre de una forma en la cual los actores de las guerras civiles sufren, por así decirlo, las acciones, no meramente de los demás sino, sobre todo, de la confrontación misma. No obstante, una vez que tomamos nota de esta impersonalización de la depravación del mundo griego (el neologismo desagenciación resultaría más preciso), podemos llevar a cabo el ejercicio deliberado de resaltar aquellas observaciones en las cuales el historiador ateniense nos muestra de una manera más nítida la agencia de los involucrados. Son, sobre todo, aquellas observaciones en las cuales tenemos a la vista no sólo el curso de acción escogido sino también la opción que fue desechada.

A este conjunto pertenece la forma en la cual los contendientes respondían a las buenas propuestas de los oponentes no con una aceptación generosa sino con extrema precaución, así como el hecho de que vengarse se convirtió en una acción más deseable que la de evitar de antemano una ofensa. Sin embargo, la transformación más radical, que Tucídides describe más minuciosamente, es la forma en la cual la gente en cada ciudad modificó las evaluaciones morales de sus acciones con el fin de justificarlas. Algunos traductores han vertido a su lengua esta idea en forma impersonal; otros no. No obstante, la gran mayoría lo ha hecho señalando que cambió el significado de las palabras en relación con los hechos, lo cual no le hace justicia a la observación de Tucídides.

Hecho este ejercicio, podemos retornar a dos pasajes cruciales en el recuento de las guerras civiles que tuvieron lugar durante la gran guerra de los peloponesios y los atenienses: aquellos en los cuales el historiador describe el rol jugado por los líderes políticos e, implícitamente, por sus seguidores. La forma en la cual aparecen en el conjunto de la composición que hizo Tucídides nos puede motivar a entender ese rol como parte de una secuencia ineluctable. Sin embargo, a cada paso en la continua trama de acciones e interpretaciones es posible restaurar la agencia de los involucrados y deshacer el halo de imperiosa necesidad con el cual el historiador ha revestido a muchas de ellas.

En un trabajo publicado hace casi ya una década, Mark Fisher y Kinch Hoekstra (*) han destacado la forma en la cual los líderes políticos tanto en la antigua Grecia como en la actualidad suelen apelar a la necesidad para justificar acciones que, de desprovistas de ese artilugio retórico, consideraríamos injustificables. Podemos poner esta observación en tándem con el análisis que publicó hace más de cuarenta años James B. White (*) quien ve en los discursos de los atenienses en Melos y Camarina el punto culminante de una degradación discursiva y política en la cual el sentido de uno mismo y de la comunidad a la que uno pertenece ha quedado destruido por una ambición abrasiva, que redujo las consideraciones morales y la devoción por lo sagrado, si se me permite el anacronismo, a meros datos de una función de utilidad esperada.

Llegados a este punto, puedo decir que toda esta indagación teórica acerca del realismo de Tucídides y su tesis acerca de la naturaleza humana se desdobla en una clara implicación práctica. Nuestra responsabilidad como miembros de la comunidad nacional a la que pertenecemos como ciudadanos, de la más extensa comunidad global de todos aquellos que nos reconocemos como seres con una naturaleza humana, y de la aun más extensa comunidad planetaria de todos los seres sintientes, es la de poner freno a la audacia irreflexiva y criticar la cobardía disfrazada, así como la de apagar las llamas del fanatismo con cuyo ardor hemos visto a tantos congéneres cometer tantas acciones tan despiadadas.

* Juan Gabriel Gómez Albarello es abogado, doctor en ciencia política y profesor asociado del Instituto de Estudios Políticos y Relaciones Internacionales de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia: jggomeza@unal.edu.co.

** El autor deja a disposición de los lectores una versión en inglés del mismo ensayo:

The Relevance of Thucydides

Juan Gabriel Gómez Albarello*

Every now and then, one encounters claims of this sort: “Let’s take the world as it is, not as we would like it to be.” This proposition is often a corollary to a more fundamental one: “The world is the way it is because human nature is the way it is.” In other words, the world we live in demands to be viewed with a large dose of realism, based on knowledge of the “true” human nature.

These propositions have a very illustrious lineage. Tracing the genealogy of this type of realism, one can go back at least to the Athenian historian Thucydides, whose work remains remarkably relevant today. Indeed, political leaders like Xi Jinping have invoked it to encourage the search for a peaceful solution to the existing rivalry between the great powers. More recently, in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney alluded to the stark, self-serving rhetoric of the strong against the weak, as displayed by the Athenians at Melos, and as reported in Thucydides’ History of the Peloponnesian War.

As it happens with Machiavelli, there is a wealth of literature on Thucydides’ realism and his conception of human nature. It takes considerable audacity to say anything new on such a well-studied topic. However, our greater awareness of how we use language to construct our social world provides us with tools to approach age-old questions with fresh eyes.

This inquiry is not merely theoretical but also practical. While I cannot claim to have settled some of the debates surrounding the interpretation of his work, I will at least attempt to offer a new perspective on the problem of human nature in Thucydides. At the same time, I will draw clear implications about what this same work can teach us in the present context.

The premise of my analysis is that the language Thucydides uses often shapes our thinking more than we realize. Our linguistic habits are habits of thought that can give us a distorted view of the object we are trying to understand. This distortion can be even greater in most of the Romance languages, in which the trace of human action is blurred in sentences that one can construct by omitting pronouns or resorting to reflexive and transitive verbs in the third person.

The main source of distortion is, as I will try to show below, Thucydides’ own text. In this limited space, I will focus my attention on one of the main passages of his work: the civil war in Corcyra and its spread to other Greek city-states, as he describes and explains them in Book Three of his History.

I would like to begin this inquiry based on Thucydides’ assertion that, as long as human nature remains the same, the calamities that befell the Greek city-states will continue to occur. In essence, Thucydides’ thesis is that there are invariant elements in human nature. However, the historian himself observes that their manifestations will be more violent or more benign “according to the variations in the circumstances of each case.” In times of peace and prosperity, the disposition of both societies and the individuals that comprise them is usually better. Conversely, in times of war, deprived of the comforts of daily life, societies and individuals are exposed to “situations of restrictive necessity.” Thus, it is not the case that there is one true nature and another merely apparent one—or, that the same nature becomes revealed in war, but remains hidden in peace. Human nature is the same, but shaped differently according to circumstances.

Up to this point, there is nothing new. Pessimists who find confirmation of their gloomy and bitter disposition in the work of the Athenian historian may concede all of the above and yet insist that human nature will always manifest itself violently in all situations of dire necessity, such as civil wars. It is therefore appropriate to revisit Thucydides’ thesis in its aspects that we might call deterministic, and then highlight all the contingent elements inherent in human action, which are the antithesis of that determinism, and which became obscured by the language this historian uses in his work.

The cause of all the evils that befell the Greek city-states, according to Thucydides, were the passions that drove men to seize power by any means: greed and ambition. Political leaders resorted to the allure of their programs in favor of equal rights, i.e. democracy, or a moderate aristocracy, to obtain a reward for themselves, under the pretext of serving the public interest. Since Athens was the promoter of democratic regimes and Sparta that of oligarchic regimes, in each city-state the leaders of each side invoked the support of the power more akin to them to bring about political change.

If these powers had not been at war, those leaders would not have dared to go so far. However, once the confrontation between the naval power of Athens and the land power of Sparta broke out, the leaders of each side obtained the support of additional troops to break the resistance of their opponents, favor their own party, and obtain their own benefit. Under this protective cover, and backed by the fanatical zeal of their followers, the contending parties committed all sorts of transgressions which, instead of being censured, became a source of renown. At the same time, the old way of being frank and genuine disappeared victim of scorn. In the end, it was not the most intelligent who prevailed, but the most mediocre.

In the various translations I reviewed, Thucydides’ text refers to civil war (other possible translations of stasis could be sedition or violent strife) as if it were a subject or mentioned in the third person, in a way that does not differ much from the original text. It is worth to notice that it is the very Athenian historian who presents it as if it were a plague, an epidemic, whose effects are not only devastating but also inexorable. Thucydides himself anthropomorphized it, calling it a “brusque teacher,” and held it responsible for shaping people’s character. With a language that erases the traces of choice between different courses of action, Thucydides observes that blood ties became weaker than party affiliation and that pledges of loyalty depended on complicity in crime, not on the invocation of sacred laws. While the existence of alternatives can be glimpsed in the observation that oaths were binding as long as the parties had no other option or the power to break them, in a later passage the author of the History returns to impersonal language to say that promises ceased to be binding and no longer served as a means of ensuring reconciliation between the parties.

Thucydides describes what happens in a way that suggests the actors in civil wars suffer, so to speak, not merely the actions of others but, above all, the actions of the conflict itself. However, once we take note of this depersonalization of the depravity of the Greek world (the neologism disagencyation would be more accurate), we can undertake the deliberate exercise of highlighting those observations in which the Athenian historian most clearly reveals the agency of those involved. These are, above all, those observations in which we see not only the chosen course of action but also the option that was discarded.

This set includes the way in which the contenders responded to their opponents’ good proposals not with generous acceptance but with extreme caution, and the fact that revenge became a more desirable course of action than preventing an offense beforehand. However, the most radical transformation, which Thucydides describes most meticulously, is the way in which people in each city altered the moral evaluations of their actions in order to justify them. Some translators have rendered this idea impersonally; others have not. Nevertheless, the vast majority have done so by pointing out that the meaning of words changed in relation to the events, which does not do justice to Thucydides’ observation.

Having done this, we can return to two crucial passages in the account of the civil wars that took place during the great Peloponnesian-Athenian War: those in which the historian describes the role played by the political leaders and, implicitly, by their followers. The way in which they appear within Thucydides’ overall composition might lead us to understand their role as part of an inevitable sequence. However, at each step in the continuous web of actions and interpretations, it is possible to restore the agency of those involved and dispel the aura of restrictive necessity with which the historian has imbued many of them.

In a work published almost a decade ago, Mark Fisher and Kinch Hoekstra highlighted how political leaders, both in ancient Greece and today, often appeal to necessity to justify actions that, without wrapped in this rhetorical device, we would consider unjustifiable. We can align this observation with the analysis published over forty years ago by James B. White, who sees in the Athenians’ speeches at Melos and Camarina the culmination of a discursive and political degradation in which the sense of self and of the community to which one belongs has been destroyed by an abrasive ambition, one that reduced moral considerations and devotion to the sacred—if I may be so anachronistic—to mere data points in a function of expected utility.

At this point, I can say that all this theoretical inquiry into Thucydides’ realism and his thesis on human nature unfolds into a clear practical implication. Our responsibility as members of the national community to which we belong as citizens, of the broader global community of all those who recognize ourselves as beings with a human nature, and of the even broader planetary community of all sentient beings, is to put a stop to reckless audacity and criticize disguised cowardice, as well as to extinguish the flames of fanaticism with whose ardor we have seen so many of our fellow human beings commit so many merciless acts.

* Abogado y doctor en ciencia política; profesor asociado de la Universidad Nacional de Colombia.