El pueblo que resistió el declive del Imperio Romano

The Roman Italian city of Interamna Lirenas at 0.3km² thrived for 900 years, peaking at a population of 2,000 around 300 A.D. giving it a higher pop. density than modern London (and that at only 1-2 floor buildings).